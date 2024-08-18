Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25

Analyzing the best and worst bang for buck players in the NBA.

By Michael Saenz

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
Toronto Raptors

Overpaid: Immanuel Quickley, $32.5 million

Underpaid: Scottie Barnes, $10.1 million

The Toronto Raptors have shifted toward a retooling of their roster around Scottie Barnes. Still currently on his previous deal, Barnes has to be considered the most underpaid player on the roster. Making just $10 million this year, Barnes is going to be one of the bigger bargains for one more season. If he continues to make the star leap, Barnes has the potential to be the next face of the franchise. If he makes that leap, even his new contract will be considered a great deal for the Raptors.

Immanuel Quickley has to be considered the default most overpaid player on the roster as he received a huge contract extension this offseason. Slated to make nearly $33 million this season, I find it hard to believe Quickley is going to live up to meet the expectations of the highest-paid player on the roster.

That doesn't mean Quickley isn't a good player, it's just that he may not be ready for the limelight that comes with that level of contract.

