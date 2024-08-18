NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Brooklyn Nets
Overpaid: Ben Simmons, $40.3 million
Underpaid: Cam Thomas, $4 million
The Brooklyn Nets are still in a bit of a transition as they inch toward a rebuild. After trading Mikal Bridges, their intentions appear clear - they're going to hit the reset button again. But because of a few contracts they still have on their roster, they may not fully be able to do that until next summer. Heading into this season, Ben Simmons is pretty clearly the most overpaid player on the team's roster. He's in line to get $40 million this season in the final year of his deal with Brooklyn. As a player who isn't going to play much of a role with the team, this is not all that surprising.
While Simmons has to be considered the most overpaid player on the roster, it's Cam Thomas who would be the team's most underpaid. As a highly productive offensive player, Thomas continues to grow into his own in the league.
As a player who may have not hit his prime yet, Thomas, on the books for $4 million this season, has to be considered as a steal of a contract. But as he eyes the open market, I can't imagine he's going to continue to be this "cheap" for long.