NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Washington Wizards
Overpaid: Jordan Poole, $29.6 million
Underpaid: Saddiq Bey, $6.4 million
As the Washington Wizards continue to rebuild their roster, this is a team that has certainly made some strong offseason moves. One that perhaps hasn't played out as well as perhaps the franchise thought it would was the decision to acquire Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors. Taking a flier on Poole, he hasn't exactly panned out in Washington. That's one of the bigger reasons why he has to be considered the most overpaid player on the team. He still has time to change that narrative, but there's no question this will be a big season for him.
On the other hand, one of the better moves the Wizards made this offseason revolved around the signing of Saddiq Bey. Only making $6.4 million this season, Bey could end up being a pleasant surprise for the Wizards as they continue to look for foundational players.
Bey is coming off a knee injury but was a strong two-way young player with potential before missing the latter portion of last year. If he can get back to his previous form, Bey could end up being one of the better moves from the summer.