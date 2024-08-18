NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Chicago Bulls
Overpaid: Zach LaVine, $43 million
Underpaid: Josh Giddey, $8.3 million
The Chicago Bulls are in an interesting spot heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. On one hand, they still have to find a way to move past the Zach LaVine era. And on the other, they have to figure out what the future holds with Josh Giddey. They have to make a decision on his future pretty quickly. He's likely to get a contract extension with the team but how big and how much the team wants to bet on his future remains to be seen. It does seem as if the team is high on his potential, however.
Both of those players find themselves on the opposite end of this discussion. Making $43 million this season, LaVine is going to be considered the most overpaid player on the Bulls roster. Especially as his value across the league continues to diminish, I'm not sure there's much argument for this prediction.
Giddey, if he plays like the player the Bulls believe he can be, is quickly going to emerge as the team's most underpaid player this season. A budding star, Giddey is going to get his payday. For now, he's considered underpaid.