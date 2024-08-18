NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Charlotte Hornets
Overpaid: Miles Bridges, $27 million
Underpaid: Brandon Miller, $11.4 million
It's hard to argue in favor of the Charlotte Hornets willingly signing Mile Bridges to a contract worth upwards of $27 million per season. In the grand scheme of things, I simply don't believe that he impacts the Hornets enough where he's worth that type of money (and that's not even discussing his off-the-court issues). Clearly, the team disagrees with me and that's perfectly fine. However, I'm not sure you can say he's not a tad bit overrated heading into the start of the season for the Hornets.
On the other end of the spectrum is Brandon Miller, who if he continues to make the strides in his game that most expect him to, is going to emerge as arguably one of the most underpaid and underrated players in the league.
Certainly, for the Hornets, he meets the criteria of being considered the team's most underpaid player heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. But a lot of that is dependent on Miller taking another big step in his development this season.