NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Cleveland Cavaliers
Overpaid: Darius Garland, $36.7 million
Underpaid: Evan Mobley, $11.2 million
Coming off a season in which the Cleveland Cavaliers made the Eastern Conference Semifinals, it may be difficult to envision how the team is going to take a big step forward next season after they failed to make any big additions to the roster this offseason. Nevertheless, the team does have an intriguing core that could rely on individual development this year. Whether that will end up with the Cavs being a better team remains to be seen. When looking at their cap sheet, there are two fair conclusions to arrive at.
The first revolves around Darius Garland being slightly overpaid. He's on track to make nearly $37 million this season and will be the team's high-paid player. Even though he is a good player and could be considered a foundational piece for the team moving forward, that seems a little high for someone who may be the team's third-most important player.
On the other hand, Evan Mobley is clearly the most underpaid player. He is going to make $11.2 million this season. Even though a huge raise is coming for Mobley, that will have to wait one more season.