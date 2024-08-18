NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Dallas Mavericks
Overpaid: Kyrie Irving, $41 million
Underpaid: Klay Thompson, $15 million
The defending Western Conference champions will be looking to break through this season as they look to win the franchise's first NBA Championship since 2010. A big part of their success or failure will fall on the shoulders of Kyrie Irving, who also happens to be the most overpaid player on the team.
For as good of a player as Kyrie is, I believe that $41 million is a bit of an overpay for the Mavs. He's not the most important player on the team and while he does offer plenty one of the offensive end of the floor, he's still a one-dimensional player who can often struggle with consistency. Kyrie is a great player, but he's also slightly overpaid in Dallas.
As the team's most underpaid player heading into the season, there is a lot to like about the Thompson signing. Not only is he going to be playing for below-market value, but there's a chance he comes out with a huge chip on his shoulder - with the way last season ended with the Golden State Warriors. The fact that the Mavs got him at $15 million per season is quite the discounted price.