NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Denver Nuggets
Overpaid: Michael Porter Jr., $35.8 million
Underpaid: Aaron Gordon, $22.8 million
The Denver Nuggets are coming off somewhat of a disappointing end to last season but with their core still intact, this is a team that is going to factor in the Western Conference this year. Even though the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will hurt, the Nuggets should still have enough talent on their roster and they should still be a legit championship contender heading into this season. As far as the team's most overpaid player heading into the season, that title lands on Michael Porter Jr.
MPJ is an extremely talented offensive player but as the team's fourth-most important player on most nights, it's pretty crazy that he's being paid almost $36 million this year. If the Nuggets are forced to make a big move, MPJ is probably the one big-name player they're most likely to be willing to move.
In the final year of his contract, Aaron Gordon has to be considered the most underpaid player on the team. Making slightly more than $20 million, the versatility on both ends of the floor that Gordon brings to the Nuggets on a nightly basis can't be taken for granted.