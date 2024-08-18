Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25

Analyzing the best and worst bang for buck players in the NBA.

By Michael Saenz

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
8 of 30
Next

Denver Nuggets

Overpaid: Michael Porter Jr., $35.8 million

Underpaid: Aaron Gordon, $22.8 million

The Denver Nuggets are coming off somewhat of a disappointing end to last season but with their core still intact, this is a team that is going to factor in the Western Conference this year. Even though the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will hurt, the Nuggets should still have enough talent on their roster and they should still be a legit championship contender heading into this season. As far as the team's most overpaid player heading into the season, that title lands on Michael Porter Jr.

MPJ is an extremely talented offensive player but as the team's fourth-most important player on most nights, it's pretty crazy that he's being paid almost $36 million this year. If the Nuggets are forced to make a big move, MPJ is probably the one big-name player they're most likely to be willing to move.

In the final year of his contract, Aaron Gordon has to be considered the most underpaid player on the team. Making slightly more than $20 million, the versatility on both ends of the floor that Gordon brings to the Nuggets on a nightly basis can't be taken for granted.

Home/NBA Rumors