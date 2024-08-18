NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Detroit Pistons
Overpaid: Tobias Harris, $25.3 million
Underpaid: Cade Cunningham, $13.9 million
There's an argument to be made that the Detroit Pistons made some of the most frustrating and head-scratching moves of the NBA offseason. The biggest of which revolves around signing Tobias Harris to a huge free-agent deal. Operating as if it's 2018, the Pistons are going to pay Harris more than $25 million this season. Considering he's on the back end of his career and is no longer in his prime, Harris is clearly the most overpaid player on the roster. There shouldn't be much of an argument here.
One of the lone bright spots for the Pistons has been Cade Cunningham. As he continues to blossom as a player, he also has to be considered the team's most underpaid player. Making less than $14 million this season, the belief is that he's going to make a huge star jump this season. If he does, this number will be considered a huge discount.
Cunningham is going to get a huge raise next season but for now, he remains the team's best-kept secret.