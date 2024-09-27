NBA Rumors: Nuggets must find a way to extend Aaron Gordon, keep title window open
Even after a disappointing loss in the Western Conference Semifinals a year ago, the Denver Nuggets have to feel strong about where they stand in the league hierarchy. They still have the best player in the game (Nikola Jokic) with one of the best-supporting trios (Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon). However, if they do want to keep this magic going, they must figure out how to re-sign Gordon to a contract extension.
Gordon has a player option for next season but with how he's played over the last few years in Denver, it's safe to say he's probably going to decline it for a long-term, big-money deal - with or without an offer from Denver. Ideally, the two sides would be able to reach an agreement but that's far from a guarantee - especially with how expensive of a cap sheet the Nuggets already have.
The good news on this front is that Gordon remains hopeful he'll be able to strike an extension with the Nuggets. That said, if anything was learned this past offseason, it's that nothing is a given. The Nuggets weren't able to re-sign KCP and he was very much a cap casualty. There's at least a small chance the same fate could be awaiting Gordon.
The salary cap and CBA rules are intended to make life difficult for championship teams to remain together. It's certainly doing its job as the Nuggets scramble to keep their championship window open. The next challenge for them revolves around Gordon, who they almost have to find a way to re-sign.
Aaron Gordon's importance to the Denver Nuggets
It may not be that popular of a decision, but I'd argue that Gordon has quickly become the third-best and most important player on the roster. He's not the third-highest player but he might be the glue that's holding everything together for the team.
Looking back at their run to the NBA Finals two seasons ago, it was Gordon's versatility that often was overwhelming for opponents. Sure, the Murray and Jokic duo was impossible to stop, but it was Gordon as a third option that made the Nuggets truly special.
Since that run, the Nuggets have already lost Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Losing Gordon could be considered the ultimate gut punch to the team's championship chances heading forward, especially with how much better the Western Conference seems to be getting with every passing day.
I wouldn't say the Nuggets' championship window is closed at the moment by any means, but if they want to ensure that it does remain open, they almost certainly have to find a way to keep Gordon beyond this season.