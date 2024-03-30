NBA Rumors: Orlando Magic could pry D'Angelo Russell away from Lakers free agency?
Could D'Angelo Russell be on the verge of making the move out East in Free Agency?
NBA Rumors: The Orlando Magic could emerge as a likely potential landing spot for D'Angelo Russell in free agency this offseason.
Even though the Los Angeles Lakers are likely facing a disappointing end to the season, it's been quite the opposite experience for D'Angelo Russell individually. After getting off to an extremely inconsistent start to the season, Russell has looked like a completely different player over the second half of the season. So much so that he could be in line for a big payday this summer if he can continue to play at this high level heading into the playoffs.
Since January 11, Russell is averaging 22 points, seven assists, and three rebounds per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's been a positive and impactful player for the Lakers and the rest of the league has certainly taken notice. At this point, it wouldn't be that surprising if Russell has already played his way into the good graces of the front office in a way that could lead to a potential contract extension this offseason.
At the very least, the expectation across the league is that Russell is going to have options this offseason, something he didn't have much of last summer. One of those potential options, according to one Lakers insider, is the Orlando Magic. They're believed to be the team that could end up prying Russell away from the Lakers this summer.
The emerging Orlando Magic could be big players in free agency
From an objective point of view, it's easy to see why the Magic would be considered a likely potential landing spot for Russell. The Magic have made significant strides this season and have the look of a team that is very much on the rise in the Eastern Conference.
Heading into the offseason, equipped with salary cap space, the Magic will have the opportunity to be aggressive. And the expectation is that they will for the right veteran difference-maker.
With a clear need at the point guard position, Russell could be that piece the Magic look for in an attempt to take another step forward in the East. While it's hard to envision an addition of Russell alone making the Magic a contender if he continues to play at the high level he's played at of late, there's no question he could be a huge upgrade for Orlando in the backcourt.
The question is, can the Magic successfully pry Russell away from the Lakers this offseason?