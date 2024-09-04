NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers could be on verge of monumental changes
NBA Rumors: There's a growing belief that the Philadelphia 76ers could be close to relocating to the city of New Jersey.
For the past few years, the Philadelphia 76ers have been working to secure a new arena in Philadelphia. However, as the team and city continue to fail to find a middle ground, it could open the door for other potential offers in the way of helping the franchise get its new arena. One of which would create monumental changes not only for the city of Philadelphia but also across the league involves the possibility of moving to the city of New Jersey.
According to recent reports, the city of New Jersey is making serious efforts to sell the franchise on plans that would move the Sixers to their city in an attempt to secure the new arena that they're seeking. Even though the franchise believes that the Sixers belong in Philadelphia, they may be at the point where they have to seriously consider every offer that comes across the table in an effort to give the franchise what they believe it needs to be successful.
It does seem as if a new arena is high on their list. And if Philadelphia isn't willing to give it to them, it could open the door for relocation. Even though there hasn't been much talk of this possibility, the groundwork for it may have been established in 2016 when the team's practice facility and offices opened in Camden, New Jersey. It's one thing to have their practice facility there, it's an entirely different thing to play there. But perhaps that was the plan all along for New Jersey.
Would the Philadelphia 76ers seriously move to New Jersey?
As hard as it is to imagine the Sixers moving to New Jersey, you can't help but wonder if it is all that of an unlikely scenario. Their practice facility and offices are already there. If they can get a state-of-the-art arena to be built there too, it could be difficult for ownership to pass up.
That's all fair and understanding. However, on the other hand, the New Jersey 76ers don't have the same ring to it. It doesn't have the history, the city, or the pedigree that the Sixers have become over the last few decades in the NBA.
The Sixers haven't had much success in the NBA recently, but they are Philadelphia. And for as much business sense as it may make, the Sixers can't move to New Jersey. It just can't happen. Right?