NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers to get some much-needed clarity on Joel Embiid return
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to get some clarity on a possible Joel Embiid return soon.
NBA Rumors: As Joel Embiid ramps up in anticipation for his return, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to get some much-needed clarity on his situation.
Heading into the final stretch of the season, one of the bigger questions across the league as the NBA playoffs quickly draw near is whether or not Joel Embiid is going to be healthy and ready to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. After missing the last month-plus of the season, the Sixers playoff hopes squarely fall on the shoulders of Embiid. As has been very evident this season, the Sixers are a very different team when Joel Embiid is healthy versus when he's not. That's something to keep in mind over the next few weeks.
If Embiid is able to return for the Sixers, this is a team that is going to emerge as a dangerous threat even as one of the bottom seeds in the Eastern Conference. However, if Embiid is not able to return, then the Sixers are going to be somewhat of an afterthought in the East playoff field.
Since the injury, though, the Sixers have consistently been hopeful that Embiid is going to be able to return at some point before the end of the season. And over the next couple of weeks, the Sixers should get some much-needed clarity on whether or not that will end up happening.
According to a recent report, the expectation is that Embiid is beginning to "ramp up" his rehab in anticipation of a return.
The Philadelphia 76ers should get some much-needed clarity on Joel Embiid
Even though Embiid may still be a couple of weeks, at least, away from a possible reintegration into the lineup for the Sixers, if Embiid has any sort of setback over the next couple of weeks in this "ramp up" stage of his rehab, it's pretty safe to say that he's going to quickly be shut down for the remainder of the season.
I can't imagine that the Sixers are going to take any chances when it comes to Embiid's long-term health. For the majority of his career, the Sixers have handled Embiid's health with the utmost care. I can't envision that changing this season.
Either way, the Sixers are going to get some clarification on a possible Embiid return over the next couple of weeks. Is Embiid actually going to be able to work his way back? We will find out soon enough.