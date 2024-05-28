NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns could target Pacers' veteran playoff star this offseason
NBA Rumors: After making waves for the Indiana Pacers during their playoff run, the Phoenix Suns could target T.J. McConnell this offseason.
As the season ended for the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, this is a team that will head into the offseason with a pep in their step. The Pacers vastly overperformed this past season after making it deep into the playoffs after missing the postseason entirely each of the last three seasons.
The franchise made a huge jump in their progression after adding Pascal Siakam mid-season. Heading into the summer, there will be a few big questions for the team to answer when it comes to the future of their team. There's a very good chance that the Pacers end up reshuffling their roster a bit this summer considering they have to thin out the roster in the backcourt.
Part of that thinning out could include T.J. McConnell, who played a strong role for the team off the bench throughout their playoff run. For as good as McConnell was for the Pacers, he could find himself out of the rotation completely next season once Bennedict Mathurin returns from injury.
Could the Indiana Pacers trade T.J. McConnell?
Heading into next season, the Pacers' backcourt will look like this if no changes are made: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, and McConnell. That's basically five rotation-worthy players for only four spots. And that's if the Pacers don't make any other additions this offseason, which seems unlikely.
It could make sense for Indiana to trade one of their backcourt contributors for a player that could help on the wing, or in the frontcourt. McConnell could end up being the player used for such a deal. At 32 years old, McConnell has been a valued veteran but probably doesn't fit the long-term timeline of the rest of the core. And with just one year remaining on his contract, his days with the Pacers are likely numbered anyway, especially considering Indiana has to extend Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin, and others in the near future.
The good news for the Pacers is that if they are open to trading McConnell this summer, there are likely going to be suitors. According to a recent report, one potential landing spot that could arise for McConnell is the Phoenix Suns.
As a team that was interested in him in the past, McConnell could emerge as an appealing target for a Suns team that desperately needs depth. And with the way he performed in the playoffs, McConnell could be exactly what Phoenix is looking for this offseason.