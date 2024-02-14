NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns looking to make another splash move via buyout market
The Phoenix Suns are hoping to land another big-name buyout candidate before stretch run.
NBA Rumors: The Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in making another splash move via the buyout market ahead of the stretch run.
When the big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal have been healthy, the Phoenix Suns have looked like the contender many expected them to be at the start of the season. And if there's considered to be one weakness for the team heading into the stretch run, it revolves around their supporting cast.
Adding Royce O'Neal at the NBA Trade Deadline has already begun to pay dividends in improving the team's bench through two games. However, the Suns may not be done making additions to the roster.
In two games played with the Suns, O'Neale is already beginning to show his worth. In just his second game with the team, O'Neale played a vital role in the absence of Bradley Beal, who exited with an injury. O'Neale played 30 minutes and finished with nine points, five assists, four rebounds, and four steals on 2-5 shooting from 3-point range.
The hope is that the Suns could make another splash move via the buyout market before the final stretch run arrives. According to a recent report, the Suns have expressed interest in potentially signing Danilo Gallinari for the remainder of the season. It remains to be seen if the Suns will move forward with this interest and if Gallinari will choose Phoenix when he decides to sign. It's far from a guarantee considering Phoenix also signed Thaddeus Young after O'Neale.
The Phoenix Suns could use added depth ahead of the stretch run
But with how inconsistent their supporting cast has been this season, Phoenix could use all the help they could get. Even though Gallinari is at the latter portion of his career, he could still provide some value as a big that can stretch the floor.
In 35 games played combined this season, between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons, Gallinari is averaging seven points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range. Considering his life would be easier playing next to the likes of KD, Beal, and Booker, the Suns adding Gallinari could end up being a worthy possibility.
As the Suns prepare for the stretch run, nothing is off the table when it comes to the buyout market. The question is, will Gallinari and the Suns view themselves as an ideal fit? It seems like we should find out soon.