NBA Rumors: Predicting 11 Stars that will be on the move during the 2024 offseason
The 2024 NBA offseason could offer some big player movement once again in the Association.
NBA Rumors: Taking an early look at 11 star players that could be on the move during the 2024 NBA offseason.
There are just a handful of games remaining in the 2023-24 NBA season and with the start of the NBA Playoffs on the horizon, it's only natural to begin to look toward what could the offseason hold. After a chaotic 2023 NBA offseason, it seems as if we could see more of the same this summer in terms of player movement.
As we inch closer to the official start of the offseason, we make a few early predictions on 11 star players that may very well be on the move.
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
Heading into the offseason, it would be a huge surprise if DeMar DeRozan wasn't a player who ended up switching jerseys. He's on a Chicago Bulls team that is very much in need of a rebuild and bringing DeRozan back, who is a free agent after this season, would be a huge mistake. I understand why there could be interest on both sides for an extension but it's not in the best interest of the Bulls at this point.
And if DeRozan wants to prioritize winning a championship, he's going to have to be willing to sign with another team this summer. Even though there might be some initial interest between both sides to work toward an extension, I firmly believe that DeRozan will end up signing with a contender while the Bulls head down toward a rebuild or, at the very least, a retooling of the roster. DeRozan could end up being one of the most sought-after free agents this summer.