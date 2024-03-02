NBA Rumors: Predicting 11 Stars that will be on the move during the 2024 offseason
The 2024 NBA offseason could offer some big player movement once again in the Association.
Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors
One name that many believed would be moved at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline was Bruce Brown. With a very affordable contract, including a team option for the 2024-25 season, the overwhelming thought was that the Raptors would be able to find an ideal landing spot for Brown. In the end, that didn't happen. Instead, the Raptors decided to keep him on the roster and the belief is that they'll attempt to trade him again this offseason. At this point, you'd imagine the Raptors are going to opt into that team option to find the right deal for him.
That deal likely comes together at some point during the offseason. At this point in his career, Brown could emerge as a key weapon for several contenders. He was a key component to the Denver Nuggets' championship last season and could do the same for another contender looking for a sparkplug off the bench or even in the starting lineup.
I'd have to imagine that Brown is likely going to be one of the most sought-after realistic trade targets heading into the season. The only question that remains is whether the Raptors want to get a deal done quickly or if they're willing to drag this, once again, into the season and perhaps even up to the NBA Trade Deadline.