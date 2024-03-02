NBA Rumors: Predicting 11 Stars that will be on the move during the 2024 offseason
The 2024 NBA offseason could offer some big player movement once again in the Association.
Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors
Gary Trent Jr. was another NBA Trade Deadline candidate for the Toronto Raptors. However, he stuck around beyond the deadline and there weren't many whispers surrounding his name. However, with the Raptors successfully retooling around Scottie Barnes, I can't help but wonder if Trent is going to be part of the team's future plans. Trent is 25 years old and still playing at an efficient level on the offensive end but did take a smaller role this season with the team. Trent has averaged the least minutes, points, assists, and rebounds than he has throughout his tenure with the Raptors.
Because of that, you can't help but wonder what that means for his future in Toronto. Trent is about to enter free agency and will have a chance to sign with whatever team he likes. If he feels his role with the Raptors is dwindling, perhaps seriously exploring his options is the smart move heading into the offseason.
In the end, I firmly believe Trent will eventually elect to explore other options than the Raptors. As the Toronto retooling continues, it may be in the best interest for Trent to move on in free agency.