NBA Rumors: Predicting 11 Stars that will be on the move during the 2024 offseason
The 2024 NBA offseason could offer some big player movement once again in the Association.
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have some high hopes heading into the final stretch of the season. They may be in a bit of a slump at the moment but when - or if - they're able to get healthy, this is a team that should be able to compete with any other contender in the Eastern Conference. No matter how the season ends for the Knicks, short of a trip to the NBA Finals or winning it all, you'd have to imagine that this team is going to enter the offseason with the expectation of significantly upgrading the roster.
Looking at the Knicks roster, if they do end up successfully finding the right trade piece to target during the offseason, Julius Randle is likely going to be the odd contract out. With one year left on his contract before he can opt-out and test free agency, Randle could be an appealing target for a few teams on the trade market.
The final couple of months of the season could very well determine Randle's future with the team, and his recent injury, which is likely to keep him out until the postseason, has done him no favors.