NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
The start of the NBA offseason is right around the corner. The 2024 NBA Draft is a few days away and the official start of NBA Free Agency is a little more than a week away. Speculation is at an all-time high and the good news is that some of that is going to start playing itself out over the next few days. While plenty of the headlines in the NBA at the moment center around the NBA Draft, that is quickly going to shift toward free agency by the time the end of the week rolls around.
In anticipation of that happening, let's predict where the top 50 free agents will end up signing this offseason.
50. Andre Drummond, Unrestricted
It's actually quite amazing that Andre Drummond is still just 30 years old. Even though he has begun to fade over the past few years of his career, I believe that he still does have a little left in the tank to help a team heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. There may not be many initial suitors for Drummond, but that could quickly change as we get deeper and deeper into free agency.
At some point, he's going to hang on with a team. While it may be difficult to predict which teams will be aiming to add more of a traditional center like Drummond, I believe the Milwaukee Bucks could be a potential landing spot for the veteran big man. Looking for some insurance behind Brook Lopez, as he continues to age, the Bucks could be a team to watch on the Drummond front.
Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks