NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
41. Reggie Jackson, Player option
Reggie Jackson has had an interesting career and has found somewhat of a home in the past two seasons in Denver. However, there's no guarantee that he's going to be a priority for the Nuggets heading into the summer. If not, there could be a solid enough market in which Jackson could have options in free agency.
While it would make sense for Jackson to remain with the Denver Nuggets, maybe he's open to other opportunities that could arise this offseason. After all, Jackson's role with the team took a nosedive in the postseason the past two seasons. If he's looking to play more of a role when it matters most, perhaps that is something Jackson will have in the back of his mind when making a key free-agency decision.
One potential fit for Jackson in free agency is the Minnesota Timberwolves. A team that could be in the market for more depth in the backcourt, the veteran-tested Jackson could emerge as a target for the Wolves.
Prediction: Minnesota Timberwolves