NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
40. Luke Kennard, Team option
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired Luke Kennard at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline with the intention of emerging as a key supporting player for the team around Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. However, it's safe to say that his tenure with the team hasn't played out as perhaps they thought it would. Still, Kennard managed to average 11 points and four assists on 45 percent shooting from 3-point range in 39 games played this past season. To say that it's a lock for Kennard to opt into the final year of his contract would be a bit much to say. With the growing chance that the Grizzlies are going to retool their supporting cast around their core, Kennard could be a part of the upcoming offseason changes.
If Kennard does end up testing free agency, there could be plenty of options for him considering his shooting prowess for a guard. One potential landing spot that could arise for Kennard is the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Kennard could make sense for the Thunder as a premier 3-point shooting threat if they're looking for added depth this summer.
Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder