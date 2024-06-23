NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
39. Eric Gordon, Player option
At 35 years old, it may not seem as if Eric Gordon has much left in the tank but with the role that he's embraced late in his career, there's still a chance he could emerge as a key part of a team's bench. If he's looking for another change of scenery, there's no question that Gordon will have suitors from other contenders. Coming off a season in which he averaged 11 points on 38 percent shooting from 3-point range, there's still a spot for Gordon on a playoff team. Finding the right fit could prove to be difficult for the veteran guard.
If Gordon were to test the market, many playoff teams will likely be interested. One that could naturally emerge as a potential landing spot is the Los Angeles Lakers. While they have some questions of their own to answer first, it's easy to see why Los Angeles could look in Gordon's direction.
This is the type of move that could make a ton of sense for the Lakers, especially if they do end up pulling the trigger on a bigger deal. Adding Gordon, if he opts out of his contract with the Phoenix Suns to test free agency again, to a short deal could be beneficial for both sides in the long run.
Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers