NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
38. Lonnie Walker, Unrestricted
Lonnie Walker has had an interesting last two seasons in the NBA. Just when it seemed as if he was beginning to hit his stride as a pro with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team decided to part ways with the young wing. Even though he had his bright moments with the Brooklyn Nets, Walker did have a smaller role with the team compared to when he was with the Lakers. Ultimately, that resulted in his production taking a bit of a dip. Nevertheless, heading into free agency, there should still be a strong market for the 25-year-old.
My gut still tells me that Walker is going to have to sign another prove-it deal before he comes close to a multi-year offer. I could be wrong, but that's what I think is going to play out this offseason in free agency. If that does end up being the case, the Milwaukee Bucks could emerge as an intriguing landing spot for Walker.
As a team that is likely going to be in the market for depth on the wing, it wouldn't be surprising in the least to see Milwaukee take an offseason flier on Walker.
Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks