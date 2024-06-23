NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
37. Royce O'Neale, Unrestricted
The Phoenix Suns don't have many avenues of improving their roster this offseason but they can re-sign their own free agents. It will be costly to the owner but if we've learned anything about the Suns organization recently, it's that they don't have any issue in opening up their wallet to spend. That's why I do believe that Royce O'Neale will ultimately be re-signed by the Suns as soon as they can make it happen. And maybe that's after O'Neale tests the free-agency market a bit.
O'Neale, at 31 years old, still is a player that holds value as a contributor for a playoff team. In 30 games played for the Suns after he was acquired at the NBA Trade Deadline, O'Neale averaged eight points, five rebounds, and three assists per game on 41 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range. Not to mention the added value that he also brings on the defensive end as a versatile wing.
Even though it wouldn't feel as such, re-signing O'Neale would be viewed as a key move for a Suns team that will be trying to recover from a disappointing season this past year.
Prediction: Phoenix Suns