NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
36. Josh Richardson, Player option
Last offseason, Josh Richardson took a bit of a pay cut to sign with the Miami Heat. With a player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, there's no guarantee that Richardson will opt-in to remain with the team. However, I do believe that there's a good chance that he will end up doing so because he missed half the season with an injury. Even in the games he did play in, he left a bit to be desired for the Heat. Still, Richardson averaged 10 points and three rebounds on 35 percent shooting from 3-point range.
My gut tells me that Richardson is either going to opt into next season with the Heat or he's going to sign a new deal with the team. Even though Richardson wasn't considered to be a great fit on the team this past season, I'd have to believe that Miami is going to view him as a cheap contributor to keep around.
With the likelihood that the Heat could lose Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith in free agency, it may be important for the team to keep a player like Richardson around.
Prediction: Miami Heat