NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
35. Saddiq Bey, Restricted
Starting most of the games he appeared in this past season with the Atlanta Hawks, it wasn't ideal that Saddiq Bey ended up tearing his ACL toward the end of the season. Not only does it complicate his future with the Hawks, but it could also largely impact his ability to fully test the free-agency market this summer. Bey averaged 14 points and seven rebounds on 42 percent shooting from the field this past season. At 25 years old, Bey could be viewed as an intriguing developmental project for a rebuild team.
With no guarantee that he'll be ready for the start of the season, though, it could naturally limit his potential options in free agency. Because of that, I think there's a good chance Bey ends up re-signing with the Hawks. But because there's so much uncertainty about which direction they're going to move forward in, that's also far from a guarantee.
If Bey does end up signing with another team, the Charlotte Hornets could be a fit as a rebuilding team looking for young developmental projects to take a chance on.
Prediction: Charlotte Hornets