NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
34. Isaac Okoro, Restricted
Heading into the NBA offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers' No. 1 priority is signing Donovan Mitchell to a contract extension. But whether they accomplish that or not, I'd have to imagine that the team would also like to keep a player like Isaac Okoro around moving forward. But as a restricted free agent heading into the offseason, that's no guarantee. But the fact that the Cavs will have the ability to match any offer that Okoro gets in free agency certainly puts them in a driver's spot to re-sign the young wing.
In the end, I do believe Okoro will be back in a Cavs uniform. But with so many moving parts heading into the offseason, it could be a while before the Cavs and Okoro end up agreeing to a deal. Even though Okoro hasn't lived up to being a top 5 pick after the first few years of his career, Okoro is coming off the best season of his career thus far in which he averaged nine points and three rebounds per game on 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
As a key part of their supporting cast, I'd be shocked if the Cavs didn't end up re-signing Okoro this summer.
Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers