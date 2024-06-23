NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
33. Patrick Williams, Restricted
It's fair to say that during his first four years in the league, Patrick Williams left a bit to be desired as a young prospect. As the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Williams has developed as quickly as perhaps the Bulls hoped he would. That's why heading into restricted free agency, there's at least an outside chance that the Bulls could end up moving on from Williams. Even though I believe that a divorce between Williams and the Bulls could do him well, the fact that he's still just 22 years old leads me to believe that Chicago may not be all that willing to allow that to happen.
But if they did let Williams walk in free agency without matching an offer sheet, there could be plenty of suitors. One of which could be the San Antonio Spurs. As the Spurs look for young players to continue to build the foundation around Victor Wembanyama, Williams could be viewed as a potential gamble.
Williams hasn't hit his ceiling as a player yet and would greatly benefit by playing in San Antonio under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich and playing alongside a generational player like Wemby.
Prediction: San Antonio Spurs