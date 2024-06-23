NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
32. Gordon Hayward, Unrestricted
Being traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the NBA Trade Deadline didn't work out as seamlessly as perhaps Gordon Hayward thought it would. On paper, it seemed like a good move. However, Hayward never truly found his footing with the team. That will now open the door for him to test free agency and pursue other options.
There's just something that tells me we could very well see a reunion of sorts between Hayward and the Boston Celtics. If Hayward is ready to take a veteran's minimum deal to pursue an NBA Championship, the Celtics will be an option for him. For a player who may feel he has some unfinished business in Boston, Hayward would be a great addition to a team that just won an NBA Championship.
If Hayward is ready to go all-in on chasing a championship, I'm not sure there's going to be any better option than the Celtics. And what a story that would be for the defending champs.
Prediction: Boston Celtics