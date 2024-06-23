NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
49. Kevin Love, Player option
As a soon-to-be 36-year-old, it appears as if Kevin Love is going to continue playing in the NBA. Short of an unexpected retirement announcement, Love is going to be on an NBA roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Of course, the big question is what team he will be playing for as he prepares for his 17th season in the league. Coming off a season in which he averaged nine points and six rebounds per game on 34 percent shooting from 3-point range, Love could have something left in the tank to help a team.
Considering he's spent the better part of the last two seasons with the Miami Heat, you'd have to think they're going to be near the top of his list. The big question is whether Miami would still be open to such a pairing.
Unless the Heat pivot toward a complete rebuilding of their roster, which I don't anticipate by any means, I fully expect Love to be back in Miami. He's seem to have found a new home in Miami and was still effective this past season for the team - not to mention the impact he's had off the court as well.
Prediction: Miami Heat