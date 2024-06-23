NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
31. Isaiah Joe, Team option
There's a chance that the Oklahoma City Thunder end up making a big move via trade or free agency this offseason but one player that they should look to want to bring back next season is Isaiah Joe. He has a team option for next season and I suspect the Thunder is going to opt into it. At the same time, it would also make sense for OKC to try and lock him up with an extension if they could. The strides that Joe made in his game this past season didn't go unnoticed. Joe has not put together back-to-back quality seasons for the Thunder; that should count for something. This past season, Joe finished the year by averaging eight points on career-high shooting marks (46% FG, 42% 3PT).
It's only a matter of time before he's rewarded by the Thunder with a new deal, and I believe that could very well happen as soon as this season. Joe may not get the recognition that some other supporting players do, but he did wonders for the team off the bench this season.
As the Thunder look to continue to improve their roster, Joe is likely to be a key component that they would want to keep around.
Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder