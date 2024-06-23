NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
30. Mo Wagner, Team option
With a big decision to make on Mo Wagner's future with the team, it'll be interesting to see if the Orlando Magic elects to bring back the 6-foot-11 center. Oftentimes a hit-or-miss contributor for the team, there was still more value than not when it came to Wagner for the Magic. It doesn't hurt that his brother is also on the team. I'd suspect that Orlando is going to bring him back for another season and I wouldn't be all that surprised if they also attempted to work out a contract extension for him as well if they could.
But if they don't and they do let him test free agency, there could be a strong market for Wagner who is coming off a season in which he averaged 11 points and four rebounds on 60 percent shooting from the field. After bouncing around three different teams through the first three years of his career, the hope is that Wagner has found a home in Orlando.
As the team looks to improve the roster in a big way this summer, having Wagner under contract heading into the start of the offseason could help them alleviate other unneeded stresses. Expect Wagner to be back in a Magic uniform.
Prediction: Orlando Magic