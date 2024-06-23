NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
29. Kyle Anderson, Unrestricted
Fresh off a trip to the Western Conference Finals, there's a strong case to be made that Kyle Anderson will want to return to Minnesota. However, there's at least an outside chance that he could explore other options. In the end, I believe that both sides will want to work out a new deal. Whether that ends up happening remains to be seen but at this point, I do predict that it will get done. Even though Andreson doesn't get much credit for the Minnesota Timberwolves' overall success, he did play a large part in the team's consistent relevancy in the Western Conference this past season.
Coming off a season in which he averaged just six points and four assists per game, it'll be interesting to see just how much the Wolves value him as a contributor. Minnesota will likely seek other ways to improve the roster and there's at least an outside chance that it could come at the expense of Anderson in free agency.
In the end, I fully expect Anderson to be back in Minnesota. But at this point, the ball may be in their court.
Prediction: Minnesota Timberwolves