NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
26. Spencer Dinwiddie, Unrestricted
Signing with the Los Angeles Lakers for the last third of the season, you can't imagine that Spencer Dinwiddie's stint with the team went exactly go as originally planned. Because of that, coupled with the uncertainty of the team's future, you almost have to assume that Dinwiddie is going to explore other options heading into free agency.
Looking at the landscape of the league, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team that could end up being in play for Dinwiddie. Under the assumption that he will leave the Lakers after a short stint with them, Philly could be on his radar.
It's easy to see why a team like the Sixers could make a ton of sense. If they are able to land a third All-Star player this summer, the Sixers are going to be looking for cheap options in their attempt to fill out their roster with a capable - and proven - supporting cast. That's where a player like Dinwiddie could make sense if he's ready to fully embrace being a full-time backup at this point in his career.
Prediction: Philadelphia 76ers