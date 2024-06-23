NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
25. Russell Westbrook, Unrestricted
Over the last few years, Russell Westbrook's career has taken an interesting turn. As he prepares for his 17th year in the NBA, there's no guarantee that there will be a soft landing spot for him. From all indications, there's an expectation that Russ is not going to be part of the LA Clippers' offseason plans. If that does end up being the case, that means either Russ is going to have to find another landing spot or he's going to call it a career. Deep down, I still believe that the 35-year-old may have one or two years left in him.
Finding a landing spot that makes sense for Russ could be difficult though. Especially considering he's coming off a season in which he posted career lows nearly across the board.
Looking across the league, I can't pinpoint a potential landing spot for Russell Westbrook. But if he does want to remain on the West Coast, the Sacramento Kings could make some sense as a team that could be desperate to add to their backcourt depth this offseason. Maybe Westbrook in Sacramento would work?
Prediction: Sacramento Kings