NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
24. Derrick Jones Jr., Unrestricted
When naming players most responsible for the Dallas Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals, Derrick Jones Jr. is not going to be one of the first names said. However, it's hard to deny the impact that he was able to make for the team in the NBA Playoffs. Upping his averages from the regular season, DJJ averaged nine points and four rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range while being a versatile defender for the Mavs throughout their run to the Finals.
As he prepares for free agency, there's a chance that he could emerge as one of the most sought-after role players this summer. There's a very real possibility that the lure elsewhere could be too much to pass up for DJJ. However, in the end, I predict that the Mavs will do him good by keeping him around.
Dallas will continue to try to improve their roster this offseason but losing DJJ would make the Mavs take a big of a step back after such a successful season.
Prediction: Dallas Mavericks