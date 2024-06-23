NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
23. Malik Beasley, Unrestricted
Coming off another solid season in which he averaged 11 points and four rebounds on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range, Malik Beasley could emerge as a highly sought-after shooting specialist in free agency this offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks could explore the option of bringing him back, especially considering he started nearly every game for the team, but I do believe there could be other offers that could lure him away this summer. One potential landing spot that could emerge for Beasley is a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Under the safe assumption that Donovan Mitchell is going to sign a long-term extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, the team is going to pivot to try to find complementary players to add. Adding another shooting specialist next to Mitchell could be worth Cleveland's trouble.
And if Beasley is still relatively cheap on the open market, the Cavs could consider making such a move in free agency.
Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers