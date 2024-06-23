NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
22. Jonas Valanciunas, Unrestricted
From all indications, as the New Orleans Pelicans explore a potential youth evolution this offseason, there's a very good chance that Jonas Valanciunas will end up leaving in free agency. Looking for a contender to ride with, the Memphis Grizzlies are a team that could make sense for Valanciunas at this point in his career. Considering he'd be playing a similar role with the Grizzlies as he did with the Pelicans, this is the type of move that could end up making sense for both sides. Memphis needs a new starting center and if they can't find one with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Valanciunas could be an option for the team in free agency.
Depending on what Valanciunas would be looking for in his next contract, the Grizzlies could be a soft landing spot for the veteran center. As a hard-nosed defensive anchor, Valanciunas could be exactly what the Grizzlies are looking for at the center position.
Valanciunas will likely be an option for any and all contenders that have a need in the frontcourt. For better or worse, the Grizzlies certainly fall into that bucket of teams heading into the offseason.
Prediction: Memphis Grizzlies