NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
48. Jalen Smith, Player option
Jalen Smith has a player option for the 2024-25 NBA season but considering he completely fell out of the Indiana Pacers' rotation in the playoffs, there's at least a chance he could consider opting out of the final year of his contract to test free agency again. If that ends up being the case, there could be a strong market for the 24-year-old stretch-big. As a young player that's still developing, it'll be important for Smith to find a place where he'll either be able to showcase his full skill set on a consistent basis or a spot that's going to seriously invest in his development.
Objectively, I'm not sure if the Pacers are that team for Smith as he prepares for his fifth season in the NBA. If he does end up on the free-agent market, there could be other suitors that make more sense for Smith.
Depending on what his market ends up looking like, there's a case to be made that the Miami Heat could emerge as an ideal potential landing spot for Smith. He'd be viewed as a potential fit next to Bam Adebayo and would give the team another young player that they can insert into their developmental system.
Prediction: Miami Heat