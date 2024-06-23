NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
21. Buddy Hield, Unrestricted
It was somewhat odd that the Philadelphia 76ers elected to trade for Buddy Hield at the NBA Trade Deadline and then flat-out refused to utilize him on most nights. In the end, it's a move that didn't pay much dividends for either side. Heading into free agency, Hield will be able to explore a potential landing spot that would make much more sense for him. On paper, the Orlando Magic could be that destination.
There's vast speculation that the Magic want to add a veteran scoring guard either via free agency or trade. If they end up missing out on some of the bigger names, there's no question that Hield could find his way to their radar as the next best fit. In the right situation, Hield can still be an effective player in the league. The question is, would the Magic represent the right situation for Hield at this point in his career?
Signing Hield could be one of those situations that ends up working out for both sides. The Magic get their veteran offensive scorer and Hield would get a fresh start to revitalize this next chapter of his career.
Prediction: Orlando Magic