NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
20. Kelly Oubre Jr., Unrestricted
In a perfect world, the Philadelphia 76ers would be able to re-sign Kelly Oubre Jr. while also significantly upgrading their roster with the addition of another All-Star talent. However, as the Sixers look to completely revamp their roster, I simply don't believe it's going to be all that possible for Philly to pull this ideal scenario off. As the Sixers focus on bigger moves, it will open the door for a free agent like Oubre to explore other options. If Oubre does end up doing that, I fully expect a team like the Los Angeles Lakers could end up appealing to him.
The Lakers will also be looking to upgrade their roster this offseason but don't have as many open spots to fill as the Sixers do. And that could give them a leg up as they also look to upgrade their supporting cast around their core. Oubre, who is coming off a season in which he averaged 15 points and five rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field, could be a natural fit on the wing for any playoff contender.
The Lakers could use all the help they can get as they look to reemerge next season as a championship contender in the West.
Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers