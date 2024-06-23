NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
19. Isaiah Hartenstein, Unrestricted
Even though there seems to be a growing chance that Isaiah Hartenstein could end up leaving the New York Knicks in free agency, I do ultimately believe there are moves the team could make in an attempt to keep him moving forward. I do believe the Knicks will make a strong effort to keep him around and I predict it will end up working out in the end. Hartenstein was too important to New York down the stretch. They can't just let him walk out the door. If the Knicks need to, I believe that they'd even be willing to trade Mitchell Robinson to re-sign Hartenstein.
I'm not sure if Hartenstein takes a bit of a discount to remain in New York, but I could also see a scenario like that play out if it needs to. The last thing the Knicks need this offseason is to lose key players after a quite successful season. I can't envision that happening in New York. Not this time around.
So as they prioritize re-signing OG Anunoby, keeping Hartenstein will also be in the back of their minds heading into the offseason as well. I'm pretty confident in Hartenstein re-signing with the Knicks.
Prediction: New York Knicks