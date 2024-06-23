NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
17. Caleb Martin, Unrestricted
Unless the Miami Heat figure out a way to trade significant salary off their cap sheet at the beginning of the offseason, it's almost a foreign conclusion that Caleb Martin is going to leave in free agency. With the money he's going to warrant on the open market, it's likely going to be impossible for Miami to re-sign him without going deep into the tax. Considering this front office hasn't historically been all that willing to do so, it's safe to say that Martin has already played his last game in a Heat uniform.
If that ends up being the case, there could be plenty of suitors for Martin on the open market. One team that could make a ton of sense for the veteran wing is the Orlando Magic. As the Magic look to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference next season, Martin could emerge as a valuable addition to the team.
Martin could bring experience and production to a Magic team that at times this past season struggled with consistency. If Orlando doesn't make a big marquee move, pivoting toward a second or third-tier player like Martin could be the move.
Prediction: Orlando Magic