NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
16. Gary Trent Jr., Unrestricted
As an unrestricted free agent this summer, it'll be interesting to see what type of market ends up developing for Gary Trent Jr. As the Toronto Raptors look to continue retooling around Scottie Barnes this summer, I'd have to imagine that they're going to at least strongly consider re-signing Trent in free agency. Even though he hasn't developed into the complete player that perhaps they hoped he would, he's still one of the most underrated 3-point shooters in the league. And at just 25 years old, it could be foolish for the Raptors to let him walk in free agency.
If Toronto can find the right contract number to sign Trent to, I firmly believe that he's going to be back in a Raptors uniform next season. However, that could be difficult to predict without knowing what type of market is going to develop for Trent this offseason.
All that said, it does make a ton of sense for the Raptors to keep him around. He's young, talented, and likely hasn't hit his ceiling as a player. Those are all characteristics that should push the Raptors towards re-signing the sharpshooting wing this summer.
Prediction: Toronto Raptors