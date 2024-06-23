NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
14. Miles Bridges, Unrestricted
One of the most polarizing players in the NBA is set to hit free agency this offseason. Because of all the baggage that he brings as a player, his market is likely going to be limited even though he's proven to be a productive basketball player. On paper, a player averaging 21 points and seven rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field should warrant plenty of interest in free agency. In fact, that's probably a player that would be one of the most sought-after players on the open market. However, that is unlikely to be the case for Bridges.
One team that has expressed interest in the past in Bridges is the Detroit Pistons. And the lure of Bridges in an attempt to take a step forward in the Eastern Conference next season could be too much for the Pistons to pass up. Especially considering how much they've struggled over the last couple of years.
The big question the Pistons' decision-makers would have to answer is whether signing Bridges would move the needle enough to deal with the potential PR headaches that it could also cause.
Prediction: Detroit Pistons