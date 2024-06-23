NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
13. Nicolas Claxton, Unrestricted
Nicolas Claxton re-signing with the Brooklyn Nets is a pretty safe prediction. Coming off back-to-back standout seasons, in which he averaged at least 11 points and nine rebounds per game, Claxton is in line for a pretty big payday. It wouldn't be surprising to see Claxton re-signed with the Nets before the start of free agency. I'd be surprised if it got to the point where Claxton begins exploring options outside of Brooklyn unless that's something he truly wants to do.
If it comes down to just money and getting the offer he wants from Brooklyn, that's likely going to happen. Again, unless Claxton does want to explore playing for another team, he's going to be back with the Nets. As Brooklyn continues to establish their core, it's pretty clear that Claxton is a part of their future.
At just 25 years old, it would be shocking to see the Nets let Claxton walk in free agency. He's a good center that could still be improving. It'd be shocking if he wasn't back with the Nets next season.
Prediction: Brooklyn Nets