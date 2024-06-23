NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
12. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Unrestricted
Even though he may not end up being one of the bigger names in this year's NBA Free Agency class, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is going to be one player that warrants a huge demand. Any contending team with cap space should be interested in KCP. With the impact he's had on two championship teams over the last few seasons, it's clear that he's the type of impactful player that could emerge as a missing piece for many teams. One of the teams that could be interested in KCP this offseason is the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For a team that will be looking to add a veteran, difference-making piece this offseason, the Thunder are a team that should absolutely be on KCP's radar. And if the Thunder could pry him away from the Denver Nuggets, they'd win on two fronts. Not only would the Thunder improve but they'd also make the Nuggets weaker heading into next season.
KCP could end up being somewhat of a missing piece for the Thunder as they look to establish themselves as a legit championship contender in the Western Conference next season.
Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder