NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
47. Dario Saric, Unrestricted
Even after running into a few struggles after a relatively strong start to his NBA career, Dario Saric is still at the point where he could emerge as a quality contributor for a team. Saric is coming off a season in which he averaged eight points and four rebounds on 37 percent shooting from 3-point range for the Golden State Warriors. With the Warriors likely looking to retool their roster this offseason, there could be a realistic chance that Saric ends up parting ways with the team this offseason. With the way he played this past season, there could be plenty of suitors for Saric's services this offseason.
One team that could make a lot of sense for Saric is the Phoenix Suns. Even though he played there for a couple of seasons before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, things have changed for both Saric and the Suns. And right now, their current paths could lead toward each other this offseason.
The Suns need to find ways to improve this offseason and without much money to spend, there's a chance that Saric could be affordable or attainable for the team in free agency.
Prediction: Phoenix Suns