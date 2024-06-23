NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
11. D'Angelo Russell, Player option
With how this season ended, it would be surprising to see D'Angelo Russell back on the Los Angeles Lakers next season. I don't believe it's something that would work out all that well for either side. It's probably in the best interest of both the Lakers and Russell to part ways this summer. I believe Russell ends up opting out of the final year of his contract and tests the free agency market.
Where that will lead, who knows? However, if any team is looking for an offensive-minded guard, Russell could be a fair target. The question is, which team is going to step up to the plate?
I'm just spit-balling here considering I have no idea what type of market will develop for him this summer, but I can't help but wonder if there's a scenario that plays out with him finding his way back to Brooklyn. If the Nets miss out on a few other of their top options in free agency or trade, perhaps pivoting toward Russell to pair alongside Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Nic Claxton wouldn't be a terrible idea.
Prediction: Brooklyn Nets